community impact newspaper

Drivers will soon have to pay tolls on Hwy. 249 beginning Dec. 1

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation will begin collecting tolls on the newly opened section of Hwy. 249 -from FM 1774 in Pinehurst to FM 1488 in Magnolia- on Dec. 1, according to a Nov. 19 announcement.

Section 1A opened to drivers Aug. 8, and tolls have not yet been charged on this section.

Section 1B is in the works from FM 1488 in Magnolia to FM 1774 in Todd Mission and expected to open in spring 2021, according to the announcement from TxDOT. The larger $798.6 million project will stretch from FM 1774 in Pinehurst to Hwy. 105 in Navasota once complete. The completion of the final section is tentatively expected in late 2023, according to TxDOT information.

Find more information about toll prices for upcoming sections of the tollway and paying by mail here.


Video above is from previous post.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonmoneycommunity impact newspapertoll roaddriver
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Houston BCycle rolls out new e-bikes in Midtown
Here's how you can see holiday lights in Sugar Land
This school district is paying staff a bonus during the pandemic
New Caney ISD names interim superintendent after leader's exit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US official expects quick COVID vaccine distribution
Victim advocate blames 'revolving courthouse door' for homicide rate increase
3 killed, 2 injured in 4 Houston-area shootings overnight
Door-to-door antibodies survey aims to test 420 households
El Paso officials seek help at morgue as fatalities climb
Suspect arrested after police chase causes officer to lose control
Former Houston radio host dies
Show More
See Sears building's transformation into the Ion in Midtown
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Weekend closure set for 1.5 miles of inbound Southwest Freeway
Klein ISD teacher who died on campus was found by students
Five sisters from two families graduate Marine Corps training together
More TOP STORIES News