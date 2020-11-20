Drivers will soon have to pay tolls on Hwy. 249 beginning Dec. 1

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation will begin collecting tolls on the newly-from FM 1774 in Pinehurst to FM 1488 in Magnolia- on Dec. 1, according to a Nov. 19 announcement.Section 1A opened to drivers Aug. 8, and tolls have not yet been charged on this section.Section 1B is in the works from FM 1488 in Magnolia to FM 1774 in Todd Mission and expected to open in spring 2021, according to the announcement from TxDOT. The larger $798.6 million project will stretch from FM 1774 in Pinehurst to Hwy. 105 in Navasota once complete. The completion of the final section is tentatively expected in late 2023, according to TxDOT information.Find more information about toll prices for upcoming sections of the tollway and paying by mail