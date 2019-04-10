Houston Gateway Academy names interim superintendent after two employees charged with embezzlement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after two charter school employees were indicted on federal charges for embezzling and stealing more than $252,000 from Houston Gateway Academy, the district has appointed an interim superintendent.

Dr. Francisco Penning, the schools current chief of academics and leadership development, was appointed as the interim superintendent.

This news comes four days after former superintendent Richard Garza and another employee were accused of using the school's money to make many luxurious purchases.

Attorney Boy Wynne told ABC 13 Eyewitness News that the school has been in trouble before. In 2013 and 2017, the school was reported for a violation regarding their finances.

"The history of the TEA has actually been investigating the school for six or seven years now," Wynne said.

Many parents like Luis Torres are in fear that the school will not be able to give their children money towards college, as promised upon graduation.

"I just want to make sure that if my son goes to school he will graduate. Will there be money for his college. Is there funding." Torres said.

Wynne says that parents and students have nothing to worry about.

"None of that has anything to do with the school's ability to award scholarships," Wynne said.

Eyewitness News reached out to TEA who refused to comment on the ongoing investigation.

