New station with rescue boats and high trucks opens in Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just a day after heavy rainfall in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman cut the ribbon on a new substation and emergency center which will house rescue boats and high water equipment.

Off Holzwarth Road in Spring, Pct. 4's eighth substation, costing nearly $2 million, now sits ready for business.

"This will be a staging area, actually the boys, two of the boats will stay here all the time and the five-ton truck that we have put up front, will be here along with one out of hummers. When we get rain event like we have in the past couple of days, we will merge more equipment here," Constable Mark Herman said.

Jose Alfonso has lived in his home for 18 years and is glad to have the station nearby.

"Yesterday in one hour, we saw like six inches in this area, here in the culdesac, and it's a little bit scary," Alfonso said.

He is less than a mile from the substation and immediate help during severe weather.

"I feel a little bit more secure and I love that idea. It's, I noticed the station over there and I like it," Alfonso said.

The station will not only be Pct 4's command center, but the station is also fully staffed. The goal is that the presence of the new station will also deter crime in the area.

