Arts & Entertainment

On The Red Carpet: What to watch in March on TV, streaming

EMBED <>More Videos

What to watch in March on TV, streaming

On The Red Carpet has your first look at what's coming to TV and streaming this March.

"American Idol" is back for its 20th season! Ryan Seacrest and the show's judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back for a jam-packed season, which will include a new twist -- the platinum ticket.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo releases a new documentary about the making of her first album. "Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) premieres March 25 on Disney+. Also new to Disney+, the new Marvel Studios series "Moon Knight" starring Oscar Isaac.

Amy Schumer's new show "Live and Beth" premieres on Hulu in March, along with "The Dropout" starring Amanda Seyfried and "The Girl from Plainville" starring Elle Fanning.

Look for the thrillers "Deep Water" starring Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, and "Fresh" starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Sebastian Stan on Hulu in March.

For the family, the animated feature "Turning Red" premieres on Disney+ along with a new version of the movie "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Don't miss the March preview edition of "On The Red Carpet" to get previews of new shows and your returning favorites.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, ESPN and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulutelevisiondisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brother of man accused in deputy's murder sends family condolences
Video shows shooting of man police say was killed by bounty hunters
New video shows police perspective before shooting an unarmed man
Controversy continues over former Katy ISD athlete's use of slur
Man found shot in the neck and car left in a ditch, police say
Houston couple in Ukraine hosts dozens of refugees as Russia invades
Owner of Third Ward club intends to fight efforts to shut him down
Show More
Deputies fire back at armed man in Magnolia-area home
Russia invading Ukraine could affect crew of ISS
CenterPoint customers frustrated with spike in natural gas prices
Did Lids fudge numbers on former Rockets' Yao Ming jersey sales?
Katy man pleads guilty to conspiring attack on US power grids
More TOP STORIES News