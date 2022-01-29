On The Red Carpet: What to watch in February on TV, streaming

Arts & Entertainment

On The Red Carpet has your first look at what's coming to TV and streaming this February.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the Hulu Original series "Pam & Tommy." George Pennacchio talks to the stars about the challenge of taking on these iconic personas.

George also talks with "Better Things" co-creator and star Pamela Adlon about the upcoming final series of her show on FX. Also returning to FX, the drama series "Snowfall" starring Damson Idris, who talks about winning an NAACP Image award for his role.

Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson and the cast of "Grown-ish" give us a sneak peek at the new episode of their Freeform series, plus Kat Dennings and Brenda Strong are back in "Dollface" on Hulu.

Don't miss the February preview edition of "On The Red Carpet" to get previews of new shows and your returning favorites.

