u.s. & world

Jeremy Brooks of New Mexico ID'd as American killed in Russia plane crash

ALBUQUERQUE, NM -- A recent college graduate from New Mexico has been identified as the American who died when a regional jet made a fiery landing at a Moscow airport late Sunday.

Jeremy Brooks, 22, had recently graduated from a school in Colorado Springs and was regarded in his community as a well-known fishing guide, ABC affiliate KOAT-TV reported. Ivan Valdez, Brooks' longtime supervisor, told KOAT that Brooks was working as a guide in Moscow before the accident.

Brooks and 40 others were killed after a Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by the Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot burst into flames while making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. At least two children are among the dead, according to local authorities.

EMBED More News Videos

Forty-one people were killed Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said.



The plane had taken off from Sheremetyevo but turned back within minutes, asking for an emergency landing. The plane came down hard on the runway and flames and black smoke burst from its underside.

Russia's main investigative body said both of the plane's flight recorders - data and voice - have been recovered from the charred wreckage. Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko was also quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying that investigators were looking into three main possibilities behind the cause of the disaster: inexperienced pilots, equipment failure and bad weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
air travelrussiaplane accidentaviationu.s. & world
RELATED
Russia plane crash: Pilot says jet was struck by lightning
U.S. & WORLD
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News