Society

New Mexico town says farewell to 2020 with dumpster fire

BELEN, N.M. -- Most everyone would agree 2020 was a disastrous year.

A New Mexico town thought that a dumpster fire was the perfect way to say farewell to the past year.

The mayor of Belen and fire department invited residents out to watch this year go up in flames.

"They're driving up to give us their old calendars, some of their paper masks, that type of thing. Just to burn it off and just say bye to 2020 and hello to 2021," said Chief Brett Ruff.

The mayor says the idea actually came from someone in the community on Facebook and it just took off from there.

VIDEO: 2020: Looking back at how the COVID pandemic controlled the year
EMBED More News Videos

2020 will forever be remembered as the year the world came to a halt, crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew mexicofirenew year's day
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and abducted from NW Harris Co. apartment
Deputy transported to hospital after motorcycle accident in Pearland
At least 1 dead after north Houston shooting report
Houston's public COVID-19 vaccine clinic reaches capacity
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K relief fails
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
Middle school teacher dies, likely of COVID-19, over holiday break
Show More
UT fires head coach Tom Herman
Snow strands travelers for 14 hours on west Texas interstate
Clear and cool start to Saturday on tap
Man fatally shot in southeast Houston in first homicide of 2021
HPD officer injured in East Freeway crash
More TOP STORIES News