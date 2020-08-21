METRO's new rapid bus lines to launch in Galleria area after years of construction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new rapid bus service launches Sunday, with the goal to give commuters an alternative for getting through Galleria-area gridlock.METRO's new service dedicates bus lanes that run along the 610 West Loop Freeway and down the middle of Post Oak Boulevard.The buses that use the lanes look different than the usual METRO buses because they're designed to run like light rail trains, with level boarding from new platforms and more standing area inside.There are 10 stops along the line, including the Northwest Transit Center and the Uptown Transit Center.Buses run every 10 minutes during most service hours. Tickets cost $1.25, the same as a regular bus.METRO, TxDOT and the Uptown District designed the new service to transport visitors in the Galleria area and workers in the Uptown area, the largest non-downtown business district in the country.The project was not without controversy and delays. The project broke ground in 2015, with an original opening date of 2017.In the age of social distancing, METRO said these buses are even better equipped to allow for extra spacing, since they're designed for shorter trips.