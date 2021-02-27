coronavirus deaths

New Jersey mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son

By Toni Yates
PATERSON, N.J. -- On one of the hardest days of their lives, the family of Joanna Jimenez talked about their last joyous gathering - her baby shower.

Baby Ashton was born Feb. 13 - it was an emergency delivery because Jimenez was battling COVID. His mom lost her battle, never having the chance to hold, in her arms, the baby she carried with care for nearly nine months.

Jimenez leaves behind her three boys -- 15-year-old Jordan, 18-month-old Christian, baby Ashton. She also leaves behind her devastated husband, Chad Augustus.

"I'm just trying to stay strong...every day I want to let my emotions out, but I'm trying to stay strong for the kids and the family," said Augustus.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help her three boys begin their lives, without the mother that family and friends called "the glue of the gathering."

"I've had so many experiences and memories with her - she's always been by my side," said best friend Cynthia Sanchez.

"I'm so proud of her for the woman she became after she had kids - she dedicated her life to making sure her kids were good," said her brother, John Jimenez.

The love is still flowing in the family - they all decided to let Jimenez's heartbroken mother, Ashton's grandmother, take the lead in caring for him. They say it eases her sadness in losing her daughter.

"So now we just have to celebrate her life each and every day," said her sister, Jacqueline Diaz.

MORE | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthcoronavirus deathsmedicalcoronaviruspregnancyu.s. & worldgofundmecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
3 new COVID-19 variants emerging in Houston area
Couple spends last days together in hospital before dying from COVID-19
White House reveals plans for vaccination site in Houston
Houston areas with more COVID-19 deaths, fewer vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden surveys TX weather damage, encourages virus shots
Doctor gets in shootout with robbery suspects in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Police stop stolen truck with 'explosive-type' items inside
Warm weekend but cold front on the way
How the 2021 winter storm happened
ERCOT revokes Griddy's rights to operate over 'payment breach'
Suspect arrested in Texas State athlete's murder, police say
Show More
Could this be final stimulus package with a check?
Growing Texas water crisis becomes focus of new ABC13 town hall
Grandma in Spain given 3 months in Houston to see dying grandson
104-year-old left without running water for a week after storm
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
More TOP STORIES News