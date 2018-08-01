NEW INFO: Houston police to provide update on doctor's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are planning a press conference this afternoon with new information on the murder of a prominent Houston doctor.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center on Friday, July 20.

This afternoon at 2 p.m., Houston police will hold a press conference to provide an update to the case. You can watch that live streaming video on ABC13's website and news app.

On Monday, Houston police tweeted out video of the suspect in a nearby neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting.

Police are still hoping to find more video of the suspect. If you were in the area on the morning of July 20th, investigators are asking that you check your dash cams.

Anyone with information in the killing is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
