HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning the launch of their new mobile app iWatch Texas.
The app is supposed to provide an easier way for users to report suspicious activities or behaviors in Texas.
The iWatchTexas app comes weeks after the deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School, where 10 people died and 13 more were injured.
Governor Greg Abbott led the direction of the app in partnership with law enforcement and local communities.
"The new iWatchTexas mobile app is one of several solutions that Texas is implementing immediately to identify and report those who may pose a threat to our schools and to our communities," said Governor Abbott. "Our law enforcement officers often rely on vigilant Texans to help keep communities safe, and this new tool will give everyone the ability to quickly and easily communicate with authorities and help prevent future tragedies."
The app is now available for iPhone users at the Apple Store and for Android users on Google Play.
"Amid the growing threats to public safety by malicious actors, we want to remind the public that they can be law enforcement's greatest resource to combat those intent on harming others, including innocent schoolchildren and administrators," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "By launching this new mobile app at the direction of Gov. Abbott, we are providing an additional and easy way for the public to report any illegal or suspicious behavior, which may ultimately help save lives."
Reports about suspicious behavior can be made through the app, online or by calling 1-844-643-2251.
Officials said the report will usually take less than five minutes to complete and submit to law enforcement.
Here are some examples of behaviors and activities to report:
- Comments made regarding killing or harming someone.
- Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.
- Briefcase, suitcase, backpack or package is left behind.
- Cars or trucks are left in no-parking zones at important buildings.
- Chemical smells or fumes that are unusual for the location.
- People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.
- Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons, or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.
- Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.