Crooks use new tactic to gain bank information from hotel guests

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't let this happen to you!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Next time you check in to a hotel for work or vacation, make sure you're mindful of any strange phone calls.

Crooks are taking advantage of unsuspecting guests by calling their room, claiming there's a problem with the payment, and then asking for card information.

That happened to Mike Still, a regional manager for his company. Still says he travels all the time, and a recent call to his room changed his sense of security forever.

"It was a guy on the other end that said he was the hotel manager and they had a massive computer failure in the middle of the night," Still said. "They needed to get everyone's credit card number because they needed to reboot the computers and get everything up to snuff."

Being half asleep, Still gave the man his card number, but realized something was up when he asked for his 3-digit code on the back.

"I've probably checked in to 10,000 hotels and that number has never come up before. It's never even been mentioned," Still continued.

At that point, it was too late. By the time he called the front lobby, to confirm it was a scam, someone had already racked up charges. Just like that, he became the latest victim in a growing hotel scheme.

Houston Police Department says if you ever get a call like that, offer to go down to the lobby and handle it there.

This scam appears to be happening across various hotel chains and all over the country, so no area is safe. Still says all you can do is know the game and be proactive.

"Do not give them one bit of information. Walk down to the lobby and say 'ok, what do you need from me?'" he said.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
credit cardshotelu.s. & worldtravel tipsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Husband allegedly confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
SUV driver opens fire on teen in road rage incident
Cops: Woman stabbed visitor to death to 'rid house of evil'
Crosby ISD adds more officers in effort to upgrade security
Show More
New crash test results in for minivans
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago this week
Parents celebrate first day of school
Santa Fe ISD holding parent information meeting tonight
More News