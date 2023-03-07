What to do when someone you know goes missing

Missing 37-year-old woman diagnosed with intellectual disability last seen March 2 in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Amanda Cutrata was last seen near the 18000 block of Forest Lane Circle on March 2, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Investigators said Cutrata typically wears her hair half up and half down. She reportedly was wearing black and white flowered pants, a black shirt, and black sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Cutrata has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability that authorities say may impede her from asking for help or finding her way home.

Investigators said there is a grave concern for Cutrata's safety.

Residents in the area are urged to check their homes, sheds, vehicles, or backyards for the 37-year-old.

If you know of Cutrata's current whereabouts, or if you have any information, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-950.