teen killed

New Caney HS mourns after 17-year-old's hit-and-run death

EMBED <>More Videos

New Caney HS students grieving after classmates hit-and-run death

By
NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Students inside New Caney High School spent Monday remembering junior Joshua Givens who had such an impact, while also finding ways to heal their broken hearts.

Givens died when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

"It's a hard time. Everyone who knew Josh knew he was a bright soul. He always wanted to make everyone laugh," said classmate Jazmin Del Angel.

Givens was No. 74 on the football team. His friends showed video, they say, of a typical day in the cafeteria with him.

"So much positivity, always happy. When someone was down, he was trying to help them up. If we were at a football game, he tried to pick them up," said another classmate, Arianna Jackson.

"I hope to keep his mom company, because I was like a second son to her," Dominique Fernandez said of Joshua's mother, who as a single parent is now left alone. "I'm all she has left. I'll take Josh's place and I know he'd want me to do that."

Givens was walking from a quinceañera late Saturday night, when investigators say he was struck on McClesky Road. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Logan Foster, is now in the Montgomery County jail, charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. Investigators say he left the scene after the crash. He later turned himself in.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect charged in hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old in New Caney

Moving forward is difficult.

"I forgive him. It's the right thing to do. We're all humans no matter what," said Fernandez.

And they want the driver to know what was taken.

"I hope he understands what he did and there are consequences to his actions. He took away a very good soul," said Del Angel.

Givens' family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

RELATED: Taco shop raising money for family of New Caney HS student killed in hit-and-run

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new caneyhit and runteen killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
2 suspects arrested after ambush-style rooftop shooting
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Man charged with capital murder in ambush shooting
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. district attorney review widens after HPD raid
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B concert: mother
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Tamron Hall pregnant with first child at 48
Stormy Daniels bringing comedy tour to Houston
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
6-year-old girl's death in Galveston Co. related to flu
Show More
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Volvo plans to reduce speed on all vehicles in 2020
Houston Texans place franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney
Latin rock icons Maná add 2nd show at Toyota Center
More TOP STORIES News