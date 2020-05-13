Harris County Judge to announce the hiring of contact tracers

Test. Trace. Quarantine. That's the three-step process health experts have spoken about again and again as the basis for which communities can safely reopen in midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be touring the Harris County Public Health Department and will talk about the onboarding of a number of contact tracers.Judge Hidalgo will thank the epidemiologists who have been working to contain the spread of COVID-19. She will also welcome the contract tracers already recruited by the County to help contain the virus.Hidalgo, along with Dr. Umair Shah, will hold a press conference at 1 p.m., which will be streamed live on ABC13.comThe City of Houston and Harris County have a fairly robust drive-thru testing site program, with currently about a dozen free locations throughout the Houston-Harris County area. Now, both the city and county are ramping up their contact tracer programs. Dubbed disease detectives, these are the people who will track down those who may have been exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19.Over the past two weeks, both Harris County and Houston have announced they would hire an additional 300 contact tracers to do exactly the type of work public officials have urged.An explanation on what to expect when contacted by a contact tracer will also be explained during the press conference. About 200 contact tracers will be onboarded and trained by this Friday, May 15, and the full 300 by May 22.