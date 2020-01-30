Winds topple border wall panels on California-Mexico border

CALEXICO, Calif. -- Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border, a newspaper reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the panels fell into Mexican territory Wednesday about 100 miles east of San Diego where the border separates the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 30-foot-tall panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit, the newspaper said.

The panels fell onto a road.

"Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street," said U.S. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was working to retrieve the panels from Mexico, the Union-Tribune said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaborder wallborder patrolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8th grader hit and killed while trying to cross highway
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
What you should know: 610 Loop closure for next 4 weekends
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Hidden cameras capture abuse of 93-year-old mom
Show More
Cloudy and chilly Thursday with increased rain chances
'Doomsday cult' changed mom of missing children, grandfather says
Deer Park ISD teacher charged with prostitution
One item you'll want to protect with an extended warranty
Meet the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School!
More TOP STORIES News