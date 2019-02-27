New California bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for drivers

Those who support the bill say the current blood alcohol content (BAC) is too high and leaves more drivers impaired, which results in more deadly crashes.

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would reduce the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving.

The current blood-alcohol (BAC) limit is .08 percent. Texas has the same limit.
If you get caught drinking and driving in Texas, these are the penalties you may face.


The new proposed bill AB 1713 would lower that level to .05 percent.

Those who support the bill say the current blood alcohol content is too high and leaves more drivers impaired, which results in more deadly crashes.

Commercial drivers in California are already held to the .05 standard.

Utah is the only state that has adopted a lower limit for all drivers.

The driver, Isreal Suarez Lugo, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after the 5-year-old died.

