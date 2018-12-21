Nephew reportedly confesses to murdering aunt and uncle who went missing in August

EMBED </>More Videos

New court documents show that Ramon Escobar confessed to LAPD officers that he killed his uncle then killed his aunt.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A capital murder charge has now been filed against the man who police say confessed to killing his aunt and uncle.

More than four months ago, 47-year-old Ramon Escobar was linked to the disappearance of his 65-year-old uncle Rogelio Escobar and his 61-year-old aunt Dina Escobar.

The siblings vanished in late August from a home in southwest Houston.

Detectives tracked Escobar to southern California in September, where he had already been arrested for multiple murders and other violent attacks in Los Angeles.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities in two states now believe Ramon Escobar is connected in the disappearance of his aunt and uncle.


New court documents show that Escobar confessed to LAPD officers that he killed his uncle then killed his aunt when she came looking for her brother.

Escobar remains behind bars in Los Angeles. Authorities say they are still working on locating and recovering the bodies of Rogelio and Dina.

