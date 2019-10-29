Nephew finds uncle, woman dead in home in apparent murder-suicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead in a home near downtown Houston.

The bodies were found by the man's nephew Monday afternoon. Firefighters and police responded to the home at Bingham St. and Johnson St.

Police say the man's relatives were worried after not hearing from him for a couple of days. The man's nephew climbed into the home through a window and made the grisly discovery.

Police don't know the relationship between the two people or who may have committed the murder. The victims' names have not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurdersuicidemurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight
Watt's good luck gift to Altuve before Game 6 of World Series
Alvin man says 'psychotic' cow nearly killed him
Teen girl injured in crash was allegedly racing motorcycle
ABC13's Morning News
Man killed at home tried to escape through window: Family
Show More
Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents
Man on trial for killing his wife didn't hire lawyer
Halloween chill! High temp could be coldest since 1925
Navy veteran in wheelchair found beaten to death
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely
More TOP STORIES News