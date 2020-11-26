100-year-old receives car parade by Houston leaders on her birthday

Today I was able to help Ms. Nell Jean Stewart celebrate her 100th birthday! She still lives in the house she was born in- in #DistC’s heart of Montrose. @AnniseParker @houstonpolice @HoustonFire and dozens of loving residents joined in a fabulous parade in her honor. @OfficerVo pic.twitter.com/WUw03wLjjq — Abbie Kamin (@AbbieKamin) November 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston just gained another centenarian on Wednesday.Ms. Nell Jean Stewart, who lives in the Montrose area, turned 100 years old the day before Thanksgiving."I have a lot to be thankful for. I'm very thankful to be here, and I'm very thankful to have had my neighbors turn out for this celebration and I hope I have a lot more time," Stewart said.Stewart was celebrated with a car parade outside of the home that she has lived in all her life.Her friends, family, neighbors and even some Houston leaders showed up to wish Ms. Stewart a Happy Birthday.