Society

100-year-old receives car parade by Houston leaders on her birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston just gained another centenarian on Wednesday.

Ms. Nell Jean Stewart, who lives in the Montrose area, turned 100 years old the day before Thanksgiving.

"I have a lot to be thankful for. I'm very thankful to be here, and I'm very thankful to have had my neighbors turn out for this celebration and I hope I have a lot more time," Stewart said.

SEE MORE: 103-year-old woman reveals her secret to a long life

Stewart was celebrated with a car parade outside of the home that she has lived in all her life.

Her friends, family, neighbors and even some Houston leaders showed up to wish Ms. Stewart a Happy Birthday.



READ ALSO: Grandmother with 88 great grandchildren, 173 descendants in total, celebrates 100th birthday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbirthdaygood news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Street flooding and tornadoes possible after Thanksgiving
Man accused of setting woman on fire in custody
Could Houston be placed under a curfew order?
Watson and Watt combine for 5 TDs in Texans' Thanksgiving win
No officers hurt after shots fired near HPD station
State can't ban offensive license plates, federal judge rules
Watch Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's special Thanksgiving message
Show More
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Twins playing for Texans and Lions face off on Thanksgiving
Deshaun Watson wears George Floyd on his sleeves prior to game
Biggest Thanksgiving giveaway in Houston now grab-and-go
Family prays DNA evidence might finally bring killer to justice
More TOP STORIES News