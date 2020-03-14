Neighbors pulled out hoses to help stop massive fire from spreading in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors of an empty home that caught fire in Channelview grabbed their hoses to spray it down.

Massive flames ripped through the 11,000 square foot house on Magnolia near River Road around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors grabbed their own hoses and got on top of their roofs to spray down the houses. They also sprayed down their own homes to protect them from engulfing in flames.

Police said the neighbors reported there may have been squatters inside the empty house.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, but there is no word if anyone was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 23 Houston-area coronavirus cases
What businesses are doing about coronavirus
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
Spain to join Italy in lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis: Report
Child tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting Jazz player
Apple closes all stores outside of China in response to coronavirus
Stores encourage customers to limit 'panicky purchases'
Show More
'Frozen 2' available on Disney+ 3 months early
What is pi? Here's an explanation using pie
Gunman killed after shooting at people during gathering
Warm weekend for most, but some get a cool down
Long lines get free meals at schools while campuses are closed
More TOP STORIES News