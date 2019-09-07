Neighbor helps mentally disabled man escape house fire in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Waller County.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 3600 block of North Depot around 7:30 p.m.
Fire officials say neighbors saved a mentally disabled man who was trapped inside the burning home, but a second person did not make it out.
Officials say the neighbor noticed the fire and ran over to help one of the men escape through a window.
The second man, who was sleeping inside the home, did not make it out. Police say he was 45-years-old.
Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.
