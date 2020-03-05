Neighbors rescue person trapped inside house fire in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are investigating the cause of a heavy fire that broke out inside an abandoned house in southeast Houston.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire with someone trapped inside in the 4600 block of Brinkley Street near Cullen.

When they arrived, crews entered the home and found it empty but managed to put out the fire.

Authorities later learned neighbors knew someone was staying inside the abandoned home and were able to rescue them before the crews arrived.

No injuries were reported but the cause is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in backseat of burning car in north Houston
Sunny and mild Thursday
Wrong-way driver crashes into 2 vehicles on Hwy 59, then leaves
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Worker dies after getting trapped in concrete hopper near Rosenberg
'Presumptive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend Co.
Houston health lab now conducting COVID-19 testing
Show More
What school districts are doing about COVID-19
Why Wednesdays are perfect days to visit Houston rodeo
State Rep. Dutton says "fake" candidate forced him into runoff
Houston group teaches you to become a lock picking expert!
Clear Creek teacher charged with sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News