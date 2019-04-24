Neighbors rescue driver from burning car after crash in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors rushed in and pulled a driver out of a burning car in west Harris County.The car lost control and hit a tree along Westgreen and Park Pine around 9 p.m. TuesdayDeputies say over six neighbors heard the crash and ran over to put out the flames and pull out the driver.The driver is now in critical condition at Ben Taub Hospital.Deputies are looking into whether he was impaired while driving.