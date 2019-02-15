From the get-go, neighbors have been crying foul concerning the search warrant that was executed at 7815 Harding, that left two suspects dead and five officers injured.Neighbors say they didn't see any indication that it was a drug house. Now, after learning allegations that no undercover buy was made from the home, it only further solidifies their concerns.The Greater Houston Coalition is also concerned about the warrant and is hosting a town hall on Monday, Feb. 18."The shooting happened around 5 p.m. There could have been a stray bullet," said Hai Bui of the Greater Houston Coalition of Justice.Bui put up flyers along Harding Street to notify residents about the meeting."We feel there's injustice in a lot of this," said Bui.The town hall meeting is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 333 S. Jenson Dr.