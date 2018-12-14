A La Porte man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old remains in jail after an alleged second victim came forward.The allegations against Buford Lloyd Crowell are disturbing."He's a monster, as far as I'm concerned," neighbor Robert Davidoski said. "I am thankful he was caught now for his actions before he could do anything to anyone else."The victim's mother spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News on Thursday.Since then, a judge set his bond at $30,000 in a new case, something the district attorney and police want to see increased."We feel there is a public safety issue, which is why we would request a high bond," said La Porte Police Sgt. Bennie Boles. "The fact that we believe there will be more victims, we have two at this time, we believe there will be more to come forward."Crowell posted $90,000 in bond on three other allegations, including two sexual abuse of a child cases and one pornography case.Days later, Crowell was arrested again for a charge concerning a victim who came forward about abuse from a 1997 case.Court records reveal items from possible victims were found inside of his home."It's really been kind of a whirlwind," Davidoski said. "Every day, there's someone coming to comb through his house."As for now, Crowell remains in jail, where his attorney says the bond that was set is fair."Courts are required to set reasonable bonds, that's exactly what they've done in each of these cases. Despite the nature of the allegations, everyone is presumed innocent to include Mr. Crowell," his attorney said.