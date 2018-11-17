A mother and daughter are now hero's after they risked their lives to save a neighbors.The mother, daughter duo was awaken by the smell of smoke at their neighbors home in northeast Houston.Authorities say two people were inside the home located in the 11200 block of Spottswood Drive.The neighbors quickly ran over to the home to help the two victims out.The woman was trying to save her last few items, but started to inhale too much smoke and had to evacuate the home.The homeowner was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. She's in stable condition.Firefighters believe a heating unit is the cause of the massive fire.