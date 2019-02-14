Neighbors fed up by speeding drivers in north Harris County neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors frustrated over years of speeders in N. Harris Co.

By
Residents in one north Harris County neighborhood say enough is enough.

Residents who live along Holyvale Street say it feels as though they live on a highway. The speed limit is just 30 MPH, but residents say drivers rarely pay it any mind.

"Cars flipping over, crashing into our vehicles in our driveway," said Crystal Rosas.

Rosas has lived in the neighborhood 15 years and says for years the speeding has caused a lot of fear.

One video even showed when a speeding car hit a parked car.

"Because next time it's gonna be inside our home," Rosas said.

ABC13 Eyewitness News has reached out to Commissioner Adrian Garcia's office who oversees Harris County Constable Precinct 2, but they have not responded.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
speedingdrivingspeed limitHarris County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Man facing hate crime after allegedly beating elderly black man
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
White House says Pres. Trump will sign bill averting shutdown
3 fatally shot in double murder-suicide inside Pearland home
Teen among 8 arrested in Montgomery Co. prostitution sting
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
How CPR changed one couple's love story
Show More
Mom says teacher put her child in dark closet
Diet drinks linked to greater risk of stroke in women
Pres. Trump considered obese after latest physical
10-year-old missing for 8 months after running away from CPS
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
More News