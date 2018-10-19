Neighbors escape with family pets from 2-alarm fire that destroyed apartments in NW Houston

Neighbors managed to escape a fire that ripped through their apartment complex.

A 2-alarm fire ripped through the roof of an apartment complex early Friday morning in northwest Houston.

SkyEye was over the Hunters Cove apartments at De Soto Street and Oak Bay Drive, where at one point large flames were seen shooting through the roof.

At least part of the roof is destroyed. Authorities say the fire got into a common attic area, but a firewall kept it contained to one area of the building.

Students were also seen getting onto a school bus nearby as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.



Firefighters went door-to-door to make sure everyone escaped. Officials tell us a dozen units were affected, with the most damage on the top floor.

One resident, who lives on the first floor, told Eyewitness News that his wife smelled smoke, and they left the apartment.

He recalls seeing neighbors alerting each other, and shortly after, flames were coming from the roof.

He says firefighters arrived quickly. Unfortunately, he believes he may have lost a lot of his belongings, but hasn't been able to return to his apartment to check.

One person complained of breathing issues and may have smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

A cat was also pulled out of the complex. It belonged to resident Jennifer Jaramillo who was able to grab another one of her cats before the other one, named Artemis, ran off and hid.

"One of the firemen just started yelling, 'Cat, Cat!' And I said, 'That's my cat!'" Jaramillo said.

Residents say by the time they woke up, flaming debris was raining down onto their patios.

"I just started seeing little bursts of fire falling down. And my mom has a little tree outside, and it was just burning," said Angel Ayala.

Apartment management says there are enough empty units in the complex to house everyone impacted by the fire.

Firefighters say the Red Cross has also been notified and will arrive sometime Friday to provide assistance.

Arson investigators will look into the cause.

