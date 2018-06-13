A fight between two neighbors over where a vehicle was parked ended in gunfire, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Tuesday evening, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance in the 6700 block of Highwind Bend Lane near Ranchport Lane. This is not far from N. Fry Road.They found one gunshot victim. CPR was in progress when he was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Apparently, other neighbors witnessed the shooting. Investigators believe it escalated from something very simple."At this time, we believe it was a disturbance between two neighbors over a parking spot," Capt. Mike Koteras told Eyewitness News. "The suspect is still on the scene and is cooperating with the sheriff's office."The two neighbors live across the street from each other. The victim's name has not been released. The accused shooter had not been charged as of Tuesday night.