Neighbors concerned after warthog attacks 2 women in Spring

We are on the scene of a reported hog attack in the 22100 block of Sherrod Lane in Spring that resulted in two women being hospitalized. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QJkRLMGUS0 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 17, 2018

A community is growing concerned for two women who were injured at an exotic animal park in Spring.The Harris Co. Sheriff's Office says they were hurt in a warthog attack.Investigators say it happened at the TGR Exotics Wildlife Park Thursday afternoon.They tell Eyewitness News a female employee was inside a warthog pen, feeding two animals, when one of them attacked her.They say another female employee got in the pen to help and was also injured by the animal."There were severe injuries. Obviously the male warthogs have tusks. It could be punctures or it could be lacerations," explained a Harris Co. Sheriff's Office deputy.Investigators say both women are expected to be okay.The wildlife park is in the middle of a residential neighborhood.Neighbors say one of the owners was among the women injured.They tell Eyewitness News they were shocked to see first responders across the property, saying the couple who run it are as passionate about the animals as they are about safety."They're very safety-oriented. I know they have safety protocols when it comes to feeding the animals or even touching the animals. They do school tours, they do tours of the facility, they do field trips and stuff over there. They have a lot of different protocols when it comes to safety, so this was a huge surprise," Amber Tatum said.Another described the owners as very loving and always giving back to the community, even donating the facility for charity events.