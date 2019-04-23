Neighborhood shot up in apparent gunfight in east Houston

We found several bullet holes following a shooting off of North Carolina Street. Cars and houses shot up overnight. pic.twitter.com/9t9be4gmK5 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 23, 2019

Here is another look at some of the bullet holes we found after a shooting or North Carolina St. overnight. pic.twitter.com/PVBbdUo7X2 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible gunfight in east Houston on Monday night.According to police, someone started shooting at a house and car in what may have been a gunfight on North Carolina Street near Fidelity Street.Police say there were so many shots fired, they haven't been able to estimate exactly how many rounds were fired.Witnesses say they heard 10 to 15 shots then eight to 10 more a few minutes laterA man was shot in the hand, but he is expected to survive.