Neighbor shot trying to stop attempted home invasion in NE Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man was shot in the leg trying to help his neighbor stop robbery suspects.

Authorities were called to the 2000 block of Cromwell in northeast Harris County after reports of an attempted robbery.

Investigators say a woman was fighting off three robbery suspects when her neighbors heard the commotion and attempted to help.

The woman's neighbor and his son tried to fight off the robbers, but the son was shot in the leg.

Authorities are currently looking for three robbery suspects and a getaway driver in a white Ford SUV.

Investigators say they do believe one of the suspects was shot during the incident, they are checking local hospitals.
