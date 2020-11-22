Man accidentally shot by neighbor in west Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he was accidentally shot by a neighbor, investigators say.

According to a tweet posted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Sunday, it happened in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue in west Houston.



Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation shows a man may have accidentally shot his gun, striking the neighbor. The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation.
