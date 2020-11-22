Man accidentally shot by neighbor in west Houston, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas Investigators are responding to the 3400 blk of Barkers Crossing Avenue. Preliminary info: an individual may have accidentally discharged a pistol and struck a neighbor. The injured adult male has been taken by Lifeflight in serious condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/r2jtF5NM6K — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he was accidentally shot by a neighbor, investigators say.According to a tweet posted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Sunday, it happened in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue in west Houston.Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation shows a man may have accidentally shot his gun, striking the neighbor. The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in serious condition.The incident remains under investigation.