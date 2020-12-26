Fight over parking between neighbors leaves 1 man shot and killed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight over parking between neighbors on Christmas Day erupted into a shooting, leaving one man dead in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office.It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sawgrass Ridge Lane.Deputies said the shooter called the sheriff's office and surrendered at a nearby truck stop with what he claimed was the gun he used.They said the man told them several men approached him with guns.The shooter said he fired his weapon for fear of being shot himself."As of right now, we've made the determination that the individual who shot the deceased male is making a claim of self-defense," said Sgt. Jason Brown.Deputies said Roderick Livingston is the neighbor who was shot and died at the hospital.They believe Livingston was in town visiting family for the holidays.Some of the shots that were fired at the shooter came from Paul Jones, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.His girlfriend, Kati Mack, was also arrested. She is accused of attempting to hide two firearms used by Livingston and Jones.The shooter has not been charged. It will be referred to a grand jury.