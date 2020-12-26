fatal shooting

Fight over parking between neighbors leaves 1 man shot and killed

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight over parking between neighbors on Christmas Day erupted into a shooting, leaving one man dead in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sawgrass Ridge Lane.

Deputies said the shooter called the sheriff's office and surrendered at a nearby truck stop with what he claimed was the gun he used.

They said the man told them several men approached him with guns.

The shooter said he fired his weapon for fear of being shot himself.

"As of right now, we've made the determination that the individual who shot the deceased male is making a claim of self-defense," said Sgt. Jason Brown.

Deputies said Roderick Livingston is the neighbor who was shot and died at the hospital.

They believe Livingston was in town visiting family for the holidays.

Some of the shots that were fired at the shooter came from Paul Jones, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His girlfriend, Kati Mack, was also arrested. She is accused of attempting to hide two firearms used by Livingston and Jones.

The shooter has not been charged. It will be referred to a grand jury.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimefatal shootingassaulthomicidegun violenceshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Suspect threatening ex shot and killed by deputy, HCSO says
Man found dead after wife hears argument, gunshots outside
18-year-old accidentally shoots sister to death in N. Houston
Man shot to death while driving in northeast Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RV blasted recorded warning before Nashville explosion: Police
Plenty of sunshine all weekend long
Former FBI agent explains Nashville explosion investigation
Officer shoots at man after alarm goes off at warehouse, HPD says
Home explosion shakes Hempstead neighborhood awake
Family loses everything in house fire except Astros painting
Suspect threatening ex shot and killed by deputy, HCSO says
Show More
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
1st year ER nurse begs for public's help as COVID-19 spreads
Woman has message for stranger who bought her gifts
Houston firefighters deliver Christmas baby at couple's home
Houston couple gifts massive donation to city charity
More TOP STORIES News