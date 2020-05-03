Man helping wife after car wreck shot in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot by a neighbor in southeast Houston Saturday night.

Houston Police said the man returned home to Lenora near Glenview to help his wife who had been in a car accident.

While he was outside, the man got into an argument with someone who lived across the street and was unrelated to the wreck.

The neighbor pulled out a gun and shot the woman's husband several times, according to police.

Both men are said to be in their 20s.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he is conscious and expected to survive.

The suspected shooter is not in custody. Houston Police said he left the scene before they arrived, but they have a good idea where he is.

