Neighbor finds woman shot to death SE Houston neighborhood

Authorities are working to check surveillance cameras on nearby homes for clues on this investigation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are working to identify a woman who was found dead in the middle of a southeast Houston neighborhood.

Investigators say they received a call around 1 a.m. Tuesday after neighbors found an unidentified woman in the middle of the street at Bronson with a gunshot wound to the chest.


Authorities say no bullet casings were found at the scene. They are working to check surveillance cameras on nearby homes for clues on this investigation.
