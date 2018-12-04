HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are working to identify a woman who was found dead in the middle of a southeast Houston neighborhood.
Investigators say they received a call around 1 a.m. Tuesday after neighbors found an unidentified woman in the middle of the street at Bronson with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Houston Police investigating after woman found dead on a southeast Houston street with gunshot wound. A neighbor found her and called police. Police say no shell casings found at the scene. Live at 5am @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/0E2kHMemft— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) December 4, 2018
Authorities say no bullet casings were found at the scene. They are working to check surveillance cameras on nearby homes for clues on this investigation.
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.