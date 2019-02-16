Rescue workers shocked to find nearly 50 animals in waste-filled crates

"These animals have been living in cramped inhumane crates full of filth," Dr. Mark Wright said.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
Rescue workers say they were stunned at the scene in western Missouri where nearly 50 animals were found in waste-filled crates.

"These animals have been living in cramped inhumane crates full of filth," Dr. Mark Wright with the Humane Society of Missouri told KMOV.

Authorities in Bates County say this isn't the homeowner's first rendezvous, but rather the third time hoarding animals.

The Humane Society of Missouri says it's one of their more jarring cases.

"Fourteen months ago the windows were boarded shut, so there was no natural light inside the house, so the animals were living in perpetual darkness," Wright said.

The dogs are headed to St. Louis where Wright and other doctors will treat them.

"The animals that come in are going to be coming in with dehydration and extensive eye ear and skin infections, internal and external parasites," Wright said.

Law enforcement says the homeowner was out on bond from a 2017 case where more than 100 animals were rescued.

Over the course of eight years, KMOV reports the homeowner is accused of hoarding nearly 200 animals.

Once treated, the animals will be placed up for adoption.
