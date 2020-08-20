Toddler found in pool's deep-end 2 months ago finally breathing on her own

The little girl is still at Texas Children's Hospital. About two months ago, Olive was found at the bottom of her family's backyard swimming pool.
Her mother, Tamara Lahey, spoke to Eyewitness News, recalling the terrifying moments her husband found Olive.
"His first instinct was to go out to the pool, and he noticed the gate wasn't fully closed," Tamara said, retelling the day her kids were out in the backyard and her husband looked for Olive. "Then, he saw her submerged in the deep end."
She believes the latch on the pool gate was not shut properly.
Olive's father pulled the girl from the water and then brought her inside, performing CPR on their kitchen counter. Tamara believes she was under water 4 to 6 minutes.
In the video above, Tamara describes the heartache of Olive's time recovering. She also offers a valuable lesson for families with small children and swimming pools.
