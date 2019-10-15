North Carolina nursing home staff encouraged residents to fight, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three women at a North Carolina nursing home are accused of encouraging patients get into fights for their own entertainment.

The staff members used dementia patients at the Winston-Salem facility for a fighting ring, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey were all arrested. The arrest warrants say they are accused of assaulting two female residents at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said the patients were encouraged and allowed to get into fights. The accused staff took videos of the fights and didn't try to break them up.

The women face misdemeanor assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winston salemnursing homearrestfight
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landscaper who drowned may have been held down by gear
Home Depot employee accused of posing as Spring deputy
Teens' bond set at $1 after home burglarized in Spring
Here's when Houston's next cool front arrives
ABC13's Morning News
Houston Astros host free ALCS watch party for Game 3
Simone Biles returns to Houston after historic wins
Show More
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Man hid cameras in home of mom and daughter, deputies say
13-year-old sexually assaulted as she waited for her mail: HPD
More TOP STORIES News