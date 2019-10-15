North Carolina assisted living community staff encouraged residents to fight, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three women at a North Carolina assisted living community are accused of encouraging patients get into fights for their own entertainment.

The staff members used dementia patients at the Winston-Salem facility for a fighting ring, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey were all arrested. The arrest warrants say they are accused of assaulting two female residents at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said the patients were encouraged and allowed to get into fights. The accused staff took videos of the fights and didn't try to break them up.

The women face misdemeanor assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winston salemnursing homearrestfight
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Teen's first words are 'Go 'Stros' after hit-and-run injury
Legendary Houston heart surgeon's items up for auction
Show More
Walmart will now put your groceries in the fridge for you
Photos show masked suspect who fired gun during Walmart robbery
4 Houston teens shot within 6 days span
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
More TOP STORIES News