The off-season has been a long one.
But the courts and the fields will soon transition from the desolate reminder of the COVID-19 pandemic, if plans hold for several sports leagues.
On July 8, soccer fans can rejoice with the 'MLS is Back' tournament. The Houston Dynamo is scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Football Club on July 13. ESPN plans to broadcast the games.
NHL hockey players are due to report to training camp on July 10, but there's no word yet on a season opener.
The boys of summer are scheduled to return to the diamond as Major League Baseball plans on Opening Day for July 23 and 24. As for the Houston Astros, there's no firm word on when or who they'll play.
SEE ALSO: Here's how the Astros feel about the return of baseball
The NBA is planning a return to the basketball court on July 31. The league plans to play games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
RELATED: Game rooms, golf and social distancing: A look inside NBA's plan for restarting season at Disney campus
The WNBA is also set to return to play some time in late July, though no firm date has been set.
Training camps for NFL teams are also scheduled to open on July 28, according to NFL.com. It's still not clear how the season will be impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
Play ball! Pro sports leagues plan July start
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News