Candace McCowan reports on the deportation from Jackson Heights.

A 73-year-old man was seen by surveillance cameras attempting to hide several containers of gasoline as a part of a hate crime plot.Prosecutors say Walter Stolper poured gallons of gasoline down the trash chute at his Miami Beach condo building before being arrested last July.Police say he was mad at his Jewish neighbors and wanted to burn the entire apartment down.After an investigation of his apartment, police suggest he was a Nazi sympathizer based on the amount of Nazi memorabilia and reading material.Stolper is now waiting to go on trial.