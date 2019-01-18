73-year-old Nazi sympathizer attempts to burn his apartment down

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say he was mad at his Jewish neighbors and wanted to burn the apartment down.

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
A 73-year-old man was seen by surveillance cameras attempting to hide several containers of gasoline as a part of a hate crime plot.

Prosecutors say Walter Stolper poured gallons of gasoline down the trash chute at his Miami Beach condo building before being arrested last July.

Police say he was mad at his Jewish neighbors and wanted to burn the entire apartment down.

RELATED: 95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported from U.S. back to Germany
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the deportation from Jackson Heights.


After an investigation of his apartment, police suggest he was a Nazi sympathizer based on the amount of Nazi memorabilia and reading material.

Stolper is now waiting to go on trial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nazishate crimehate crime investigationu.s. & worldjewishFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man who chased teen driver charged in new traffic case
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition
HPD K9 officer T-Rex undergoing surgery for cancer
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
Get ready for winter to return to Houston
Man arrested after paying for a pizza with bag of meth
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
Show More
Woman returns $8,000 that fell from the sky to widow
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Willis crash sends 6 to the hospital
LAYOFFS: Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent
Daycare worker caught on camera pulling child's hair
More News