Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee,' a possible drowning victim after going boating on Lake Piru

She rented a boat at the lake with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon. When the boat was overdue to be returned, staff at the lake found it with her child on board, but could not find her.
A search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake but she was not found. Authorities suspended the search for the night and plan to resume on Thursday.
The 33-year-old grew up in the Los Angeles area and first began acting as a child, but broke through with a role as a cheerleader on "Glee" and later released her own music.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.