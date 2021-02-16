More than 5 million customers without power in 19 states

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10343918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: ABC13 spoke to Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George Monday night as residents continue to battle widespread power outages.

The massive winter storm is creating havoc in Texas, and across the nation as well. Millions of people remained without power amid subfreezing temperatures, and authorities warned of treacherous travel conditions in many states.The overwhelmed power grid has left millions of Texans in the cold and dark. Here's how the Lone Star State compares to power outages reported in other states as well.Texas: 4,437,942Oregon: 225,508Kentucky: 145,798West Virginia: 100,565Virginia: 72,034Louisiana: 158,420Mississippi: 35,784Ohio: 26,903Arkansas: 45,319North Carolina: 12,652Illinois: 20,586Missouri: 58,584Kansas: 31,142Oklahoma: 181,738Nebraska: 24,021New Mexico: 42,090Alabama: 13,236New Jersey: 11,914New York: 12,256The numbers reflect customers without power, not individual people. A customer could be multiple people in a household.