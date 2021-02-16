More than 5 million customers without power in 19 states

SEE ALSO: Gov. Abbott: Blame outages on power generators
The overwhelmed power grid has left millions of Texans in the cold and dark. Here's how the Lone Star State compares to power outages reported in other states as well.
As of 10:30 a.m. CT.
Texas: 4,437,942
Oregon: 225,508
Kentucky: 145,798
West Virginia: 100,565
Virginia: 72,034
Louisiana: 158,420
Mississippi: 35,784
Ohio: 26,903
Arkansas: 45,319
North Carolina: 12,652
Illinois: 20,586
Missouri: 58,584
Kansas: 31,142
Oklahoma: 181,738
Nebraska: 24,021
New Mexico: 42,090
Alabama: 13,236
Previously reported on Tuesday:
New Jersey: 11,914
New York: 12,256
The numbers reflect customers without power, not individual people. A customer could be multiple people in a household.