More than 5 million customers without power in 19 states

The massive winter storm is creating havoc in Texas, and across the nation as well. Millions of people remained without power amid subfreezing temperatures, and authorities warned of treacherous travel conditions in many states.

The overwhelmed power grid has left millions of Texans in the cold and dark. Here's how the Lone Star State compares to power outages reported in other states as well.

As of 10:30 a.m. CT.

Texas: 4,437,942
Oregon: 225,508
Kentucky: 145,798
West Virginia: 100,565
Virginia: 72,034
Louisiana: 158,420

Mississippi: 35,784
Ohio: 26,903
Arkansas: 45,319
North Carolina: 12,652
Illinois: 20,586
Missouri: 58,584
Kansas: 31,142
Oklahoma: 181,738

Nebraska: 24,021
New Mexico: 42,090
Alabama: 13,236

Previously reported on Tuesday:
New Jersey: 11,914
New York: 12,256

The numbers reflect customers without power, not individual people. A customer could be multiple people in a household.

