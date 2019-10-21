Washington Nationals' star Anthony Rendon comes home to Houston for World Series

HOUSTON, Texas -- Washinton Nationals' superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon is returning home, where he played both high school and college baseball.

Rendon, who was born in Richmond, played at George Bush High School, then Lamar High School.

Rendon was drafted out of high school by the Braves but chose to play at Rice University.

Rendon hit 20 home runs as a freshman at Rice.

The Nationals drafted Rendon in 2011. Rendon, who is having an MVP season with the Nationals, is set to be a free agent in 2020.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What JJ Watt and Simone Biles will be doing at the World Series
Several veteran Astros looking for first World Series ring
Astros star offers fans chance to win tickets to World Series
This is how Houston looks during the World Series
Here's how cold Houston will get from this front
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Show More
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
108-year-old Hotel Galvez invites you on lunchtime ghost tour
Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height
Astros fans taunted in NY showed off Texas friendliness
This smartphone case is made of artificial human skin
More TOP STORIES News