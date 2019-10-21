Washington Nationals' star Anthony Rendon comes home to Houston for World Series

HOUSTON, Texas -- Washinton Nationals' superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon is returning home, where he played both high school and college baseball.Rendon, who was born in Richmond, played at George Bush High School, then Lamar High School.Rendon was drafted out of high school by the Braves but chose to play at Rice University.Rendon hit 20 home runs as a freshman at Rice.The Nationals drafted Rendon in 2011. Rendon, who is having an MVP season with the Nationals, is set to be a free agent in 2020.