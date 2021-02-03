high school sports

Diverse class of Houston-area students lead National Signing Day

By Joe Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More Houston-area students in a variety of sports will be celebrated as they sign their letters of intent Wednesday, which is National Signing Day.

A first round of signings for high school football stars happened back in December.

Now even more students are heading for college, and ABC13 is proud to share their journeys.

That includes athletes going Ivy League and a Katy High School baseball star who is the son of a fallen HPD officer. His family in blue and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will attend his signing.

There are countless students who are deserving of this hard-earned moment.

Here is what you can expect.

  • 10:30 a.m.: ABC13 will be on deck for signings at Dekaney High School.
  • 11 a.m.: Check out the signings at Alief Taylor High School
  • 1 p.m.: Cy-Fair High School's LJ Johnson and North Shore High School are in the spotlight
  • 3 p.m.: At Morton Ranch High School, 6'6" offensive lineman Aaron Session will be signing with Yale. Aaron is all about family. He was raised by his mom, who has instilled in him since kindergarten the importance of education, and has two younger siblings, a brother, and a sister, who has autism.





Also at 3 p.m., HISD will host virtual signing day sessions for students who compete in basketball, soccer, baseball, football, swimming, tennis, track and field, water polo, golf, softball, cross country, and wrestling.

More than 80 athletes will be signing commitments including:

  • Elijah Lawrence, Bellaire High School, Rice University, basketball
  • Jacoby Boykins, Lamar High School, University of Alabama, football
  • Ana Aguirre, Lamar High School, University of Virginia, swimming
  • Gracelyn Alvarez, Heights High School, UT El Paso, basketball


Spencer Tillman, a former Houston Oiler, NFL and college football analyst and businessman, will speak at the event.

Keep your eyes on....



Cy-Fair High School's LJ Johnson: He is one of the best unsigned running backs in the nation. He will choose from the University of Texas, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas A&M University.

Katy High School's Tyler Martin: National Signing Day is always special, but for Tyler, he'll have the support of his law enforcement family. Tyler is the son of 47-year-old HPD officer Richard Martin, who was killed in 2015. Martin was setting out spike strips when a chase suspect intentionally ran over him. Tyler was just 11 years old at the time.

Martin worked out of westside command on Dairy Ashford. That's the same place that Tyler will sign his letter of intent at 7 p.m. to attend the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. He'll be joined by officers as well as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has been close to Tyler since 2015.

More on Tyler Martin's story
EMBED More News Videos

Tyler Martin is set to continue the next part of his journey in education and sports, and his HPD family will be right there with him. Hit play for more on this special story.



In the days and years following his father's death, Tyler has been supported by law enforcement. They attended his little league game two days after Officer Martin died, and HPD went on to throw him a birthday party. Tyler was also able to throw the first pitch at an Astros game in 2015.

Now he is making his next move to college.



You can watch multiple signings all day long live on our free ABC13 streaming apps for devices including Roku and Fire TV. We have also brought back our National Signing Day collection featuring stories from the first round of signings in December. It will be updated as signings happen Wednesday. To get this content, head to this link to learn how to download the apps - no login or subscription needed.
