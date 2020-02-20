Society

Thursday is National Love Your Pet Day

If you haven't done something special for your pet already, Thursday is your chance to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day.

Whether it's taking them to the park or buying them a nice treat, snuggle up with your beloved pet.

Here are some of the top five reasons Americans said they are grateful for their pets:

-- 22 percent said unconditional love
-- 17 percent said emotional comfort
-- 13 percent said their pets makes them look forward to going home

-- 10 percent said pets makes them more loving
-- 10 percent said it makes them more patient

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypetsott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News