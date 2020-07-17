ice cream

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with freebies, deals

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and we have the scoop on the best deals and steals!

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating July as "National Ice Cream Month" and the third Sunday of the month as "National Ice Cream Day."

The proclamation called for Americans to celebrate with "appropriate ceremonies and activities," and the makers of your favorite frozen treats are making that easy with plenty of discounts and freebies.

Dairy Queen


The soft-serve chain is offering $1 off any size dipped cone through the DQ mobile app at participating locations.

Baskin Robbins



Customers can get one free scoop on orders $15 or more through DoorDash using the promo code BASKINSCOOP. The shop is celebrating its "favorite month" with a $0 delivery fee on orders $15 or more through DoorDash.

Friendly's



Ice Cream Day is also Friendly's 85th birthday! To celebrate, BFF members get 85-cent cones from Saturday through Sunday. To sign up to be a BFF member, download the mobile app or sign up online before the weekend and get a free cone deal automatically.

Carvel



Carvel guests can enjoy $1 off any size cup or cone of the newest limited-time soft serve ice cream flavor, Vanilla Bourbon Toffee. The offer is not valid with online orders. For those who can't make it to the store this Sunday, Carvel is offering BOGO deals on classic soft serve ice cream sundaes every Wednesday in July.

Whole Foods



Amazon Prime members can knock 35% off ice cream and frozen novelties purchases when they shop at Whole Foods from now until July 28.

Hagen-Dazs


The ice cream brand is launching its "Fantasy Flavor Scoop Off" contest and asking fans to share their most creative flavor ideas. The winner will recieve 15 handmade cartons of the winning, customized fantasy flavor, 24 coupons for a year's worth of ice cream and more. Find the official rules here.

Godiva


At all reopened Godiva cafes, guests can buy one soft serve or sundae and get a second 50% off.

Insomnia Cookies



Insomnia Cookies is releasing the Monster'wich on Sunday and offering a BOGO deal to celebrate!

Coconut Bliss


For those of us who prefer -- and need -- to eat dairy-free, Coconut Bliss is offering 15% off the total online order of four or more products now through Sunday.
